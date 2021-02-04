Nedeljkovic was added to the active roster and is expected to back-up in Thursday's game against Chicago, per CBS Sports.
Nedeljkovic was shuffled to the taxi squad to save cap room Wednesday, but he'll return to his normal back-up duties Thursday. The 25-year-old continues to serve as the team's back up behind James Reimer since Petr Mrazek suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's win over Dallas.
