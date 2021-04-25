Nedeljkovic made 32 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers on Saturday.
Nedeljkovic had won four straight, but couldn't hold a 3-1 lead Saturday when the Panthers turned up the heat in the third period. He then had a Aleksander Barkov no-look wrister trickle through Nedeljkovic and into the net early in OT. He'll look for his 13th win of the season next time out.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting in Florida•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Earns fourth win in a row•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Has Tampa's number•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Two straight strong starts•