Nedeljkovic stopped 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 6.
The Predators trailed 3-1 midway through the second period, but Nedeljkovic played well after that to help the Hurricanes make a comeback. Sebastian Aho then delivered the series-clinching goal in overtime. Nedeljkovic allowed 16 goals on 205 shots for a .922 save percentage in the first-round series. He'll face a tough task in the defending Cup champions when the Hurricanes meet the Lightning in the second round.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Snags overtime win•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: In goal for pivotal Game 5•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Another double-overtime loss•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Gets Game 4 nod•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: In goal for Game 3•