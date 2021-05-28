Nedeljkovic stopped 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 6.

The Predators trailed 3-1 midway through the second period, but Nedeljkovic played well after that to help the Hurricanes make a comeback. Sebastian Aho then delivered the series-clinching goal in overtime. Nedeljkovic allowed 16 goals on 205 shots for a .922 save percentage in the first-round series. He'll face a tough task in the defending Cup champions when the Hurricanes meet the Lightning in the second round.