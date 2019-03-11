Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Continues to dominate AHL
Nedeljkovic stopped all 22 shots he faced in AHL Charlotte's 4-0 shutout of Lehigh Valley.
Nedeljkovic was named AHL Goaltender of the Month in January and his strong play has continued in February and March. His 28 wins lead the league and he is fifth in GAA at a sparkling 2.37. While the duo of Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney have given Carolina better goaltending this season than they could have possibly imagined, that job is going to be Nedeljkovic's before long. The 2014 second-round selection (37th overall) should spend a good portion of the 2019-20 campaign in the NHL.
