Nedeljkovic made 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday night.

The game was close -- just 2-0 heading into the third before the Canes put up a goal at the 2:55 mark. But Ned's game crumbled in the third, where he allowed two goals in just 26 seconds. Nedeljkovic has had a tough time replicating his strong AHL play in the NHL. Bench him for now -- you don't need to hold your breath every time he's in your net.