Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Cookie crumbles in third period
Nedeljkovic made 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday night.
The game was close -- just 2-0 heading into the third before the Canes put up a goal at the 2:55 mark. But Ned's game crumbled in the third, as he allowed two goals in just 26 seconds. Nedeljkovic has had a tough time replicating his strong AHL play in the NHL. Bench him for now -- you don't need to hold your breath every time he's in your net.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting in Philadelphia•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Strong in relief•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Gets rude welcome from Stars•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Making season debut•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Summoned to big club•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Lands two-year deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.