Nedeljkovic made 15 saves in Monday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

The 25-year-old didn't get beat until late in the second period, when the 'Canes already had a 4-0 lead. Nedeljkovic hasn't taken a regulation loss in a month, going 7-0-1 over his last eight starts, and on the season he boasts a sparkling 1.89 GAA and .932 save percentage.