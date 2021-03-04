Nedeljkovic was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Nedeljkovic has been fantastic since Petr Mrazek (thumb) went down, ringing up a .924 save percentage and a 3-2-1 record. Mrazek could return soon. However, the Hurricanes may need to give Nedeljkovic an extended look with both Mrazek and James Reimer set to be unrestricted free agents after this season.
