Nedeljkovic made 19 saves Monday in a 3-2 loss to Columbus.

Nedeljkovic was making his first start of the season and had a chance to earn a win until Columbus' Jack Roslovic broke a 2-2 tie with a spectacular go-ahead goal. Although he doesn't figure to see more than a handful of starts behind James Reimer, Nedeljkovic will serve as the No. 2 goaltender in Carolina while Petr Mrazek (finger) is on the shelf.