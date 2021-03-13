Nedeljkovic was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday, according to CapFriendly.

Nedeljkovic has been terrific lately, going 4-1-0 with a 1.59 GAA and a .948 save percentage over his last five outings. Once Petr Mrazek (thumb) is back, the 25-year-old Nedeljkovic will likely be stuck on the taxi squad.