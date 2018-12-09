Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Drops to minors
The Hurricanes reassigned Nedeljkovic to AHL Charlotte on Saturday, TSN reports.
With Curtis McElhinney (lower body) on injured reserve, the Hurricanes recalled Scott Darling to serve as Petr Mrazek's backup and sent Nedeljkovic back to minors. Nedeljkovic has been unimpressive with Charlotte this year, recording a .890 save percentage. He'll head back down without making his NHL debut.
