Nedeljkovic made 24 saves in a 4-0 win over the Lightning on Saturday.
He made a sharp save on Tyler Johnson with 12 seconds left to preserve the score and nail down his first NHL shutout. Nedeljkovic will remember this for a long time given the power of his opponent. But when Petr Mrazek (thumb) returns, he'll be back to the taxi squad.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Facing Tampa Bay•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Recalled again•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Back to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Falls to Panthers in OT•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Back with big club•