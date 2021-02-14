Nedeljkovic turned aside 26 shots Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over Dallas.

Nedeljkovic, promoted from the taxi squad earlier in the day, picked up the win in just his second start of the season. The 25-year-old let a 3-1 lead slip away in the third period but was perfect in overtime and in the shootout, stymying Jason Robertson and Denis Gurianov in the latter. No. 1 starter James Reimer will likely be back between the pipes Monday against Columbus.