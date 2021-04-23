Nedeljkovic turned aside 32 of 34 shots Thursday in a 4-2 win over Florida.

Nedeljkovic was dented by Aleksander Barkov just over six minutes into the game but prevented any additional damage until his Carolina teammates were able to build a 3-1 lead. Nedeljkovic allowed another Barkov goal in the third period, that one on a power play, but he was plenty steady en route to his fourth straight win. Nedeljkovic has been one of the league's breakout goaltenders in 2020-21, going 12-4-2 with a 1.87 GAA and a .933 save percentage. He also has three shutouts.