Nedeljkovic will patrol the crease during Saturday's game versus the Lightning, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Nedeljkovic hasn't been great in limited action this season, going 1-1-1 while posting a sub-par 3.23 GAA and .886 save percentage through three appearances. He'll attempt to secure his second win of the year in a tough home matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's averaging 3.86 goals per game this campaign, first in the NHL.