Nedeljkovic stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Nedeljkovic was beaten by Columbus defenseman Seth Jones with 51 seconds left in the extra frame, handing the netminder his first loss in his last five starts. The 25-year-old Nedeljkovic has enjoyed a nice season for Carolina, going 6-2-2 with a sparkling 2.16 GAA and .926 save percentage in tandem with James Reimer.