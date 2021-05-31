Nedeljkovic allowed two goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 1.

Nedeljkovic was solid through 50 minutes as the teams exchanged power-play goals. At 12:39 of the third period, Barclay Goodrow put a shot in off Nedeljkovic's pads, and that tally was the difference. The 25-year-old goalie was excellent versus the Predators in the first round, but the Lightning are a tougher challenge. He played well Sunday, so there's a chance head coach Rod Brind'Amour sticks with him for Tuesday's Game 2.