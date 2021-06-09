Nedeljkovic allowed two goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Lightning in Game 5.

The 25-year-old was undressed on Brayden Point's nifty goal in the second period and then let-in a tough goal on a wrist-shot from Ross Colton to seal the Canes fate in this years Stanley Cup Playoffs. Nedeljkovic was 4-5 in starts this postseason, posting a .920 save percentage and allowing 2.17 GAA in those nine starts, and unfortunately lost all three games he started against the Bolts in this series.