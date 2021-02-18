Nedeljkovic stopped 33 of 37 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Florida on Wednesday.

Jonathan Huberdeau beat Nedeljkovic on a beautiful backhand-forehand move midway through the extra session, handing the netminder his second loss in three starts. With No. 1 starter James Reimer scuffling and Petr Mrazek (thumb) still on the shelf, Nedeljkovic has a chance to earn a decent share of Carolina's goaltending load, but he'll have to improve upon his 3.23 GAA and .886 save percentage to be a fantasy factor for any length of time.