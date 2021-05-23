Nedeljkovic will defend the road crease in Sunday's Game 4 against the Predators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Nedeljkovic made 49 saves in Friday's Game 3 loss but ultimately suffered a 5-4 defeat as Nashville cut Carolina's series lead in half. The rookie's strong play in this series has earned Nedeljkovic a full-time starting role, but Petr Mrazek remains an option for the Hurricanes should Nedeljkovic slip up.