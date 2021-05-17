Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice at Monday's morning skate, suggesting he'll start Game 1 against the Predators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour was coy with the media when asked who his Game 1 starter would be, but it looks like Nedeljkovic will get the nod, even though Petr Mrazek occupied the starter's crease in practice for much of the week leading up to Monday's series opener. Nedeljkovic is set to make his postseason debut on the heels of a stellar rookie regular season in which he went 15-5-3 with a 1.90 GAA and .932 save percentage.