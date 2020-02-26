Nedeljkovic gave up four goals on only 16 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Dallas beat the young netminder three times on seven shots in the first period of his season debut, and while Nedeljkovic wasn't particularly to blame for any of them and bounced back over the final 40 minutes, Carolina couldn't mount a comeback. With Petr Mrazek (concussion) and James Reimer (lower body) both on the shelf with no timetable for their returns, Nedeljkovic will split time in net with Anton Forsberg -- who hasn't seen any NHL action since 2017-18 -- for Carolina.