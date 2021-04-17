Nedeljkovic will guard the home cage during Saturday's matchup with Nashville, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Nedeljkovic was unbeatable in his last start April 8 against Florida, stopping all 24 shots he faced en route to his ninth win and third shutout of the year. The American netminder will try to secure a second straight victory in a home matchup with a Predators team that's only averaging 2.43 goals per game on the road this season, 25th in the NHL.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Busts slump in style•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting against Panthers•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Takes second loss in a row•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Allows two goals in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting in Chicago•