Nedeljkovic will be between the pipes on the road versus Florida on Thursday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Nedeljkovic is currently riding a three-game winning streak during which he has posted a 0.67 GAA, .975 save percentage and one shutout. At this point, fantasy players shouldn't be surprised to see coach Rod Brind'Amour ride the hot hand and continue to feed Nedeljkovic a few extra starts down the stretch, though he'll likely be hard-pressed to supplant Petr Mrazek as thee preferred option come playoff time.