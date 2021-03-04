Nedeljkovic will be promoted to Carolina's active roster and start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus Detroit, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Nedeljkovic was sharp in his last start Monday against the Panthers, turning aside 44 of 46 shots en route to an impressive 3-2 overtime victory. He'll attempt to secure his fourth win of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a Red Wings team that's 3-9-1 on the road this year.