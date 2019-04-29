Nedeljkovic was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Monday.

After starting goaltender Petr Mrazek left Game 2 with a lower-body issue, the team elected for reinforcements in the form of Nedeljkovic. The 23-year-old was recently crowned AHL goaltender of the year, recording 34 wins along with a 2.26 GAA and .916 save percentage. If Mrazek can't go Wednesday, expect Nedeljkovic to serve as the back up behind Curtis McElhinney.