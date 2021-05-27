Nedeljkovic will defend the crease on the road Thursday in Game 6 versus the Predators, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Nedeljkovic will make his sixth straight start after posting a 2.10 GAA and .927 save percentage in the series' prior five games. Even if the Predators manage to force a Game 7, the 25-year-old Nedeljkovic has likely cemented his spot as the preferred option between the pipes over Petr Mrazek.