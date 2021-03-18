Nedeljkovic will defend the home net in Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets.
Nedeljkovic was promoted to the active roster prior to Thursday's game. The 25-year-old has been red-hot recently, posting a .950 save percentage and a 5-1-0 record across his last six appearances. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets have lost four of their past five outings.
