Nedeljkovic made 26 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Nedejkovic has now set aside 77 of 79 shots in his last three starts, winning all three. With both Nedeljkovic and Petr Mrazek playing well, the Hurricanes will have some major decisions to make in net down the stretch and in the playoffs. If Carolina faces Tampa Bay in the postseason, it will be hard not to lean on Nedeljkovic, as he's beaten the Lightning twice in three tries while allowing just three goals over those three meetings.