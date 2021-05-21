Nedeljkovic will get the starting nod on the road versus Nashville for Friday's Game 3, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Considering Nedeljkovic has conceded a mere two goals on 56 shots this postseason, including a Game 2 shutout, there is no surprise he continues to serve as the preferred option in the crease. In his previous clash with the Predators, the rookie netminder gave up two goals on 29 shots (.931 save percentage) in a losing effort.