Nedeljkovic will defend the blue paint at home during Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Nashville, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Nedeljkovic suffered a pair of tough double-overtime losses to the Predators on the road in Games 3 and 4, but he was excellent on home ice in Games 1 and 2, picking up back-to-back wins while posting an impressive 1.00 GAA and .964 save percentage. He'll try to remain unbeaten at home during postseason play versus Nashville on Tuesday.