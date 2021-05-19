Nedeljkovic will get the starting nod at home for Game 2 against Nashville on Wednesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

After Nedeljkovic posted a .917 save percentage in Monday's Game 1 victory over the Preds, there was little chance the 25-year-old netminder was going to be replaced between the pipes. Still, the Ohio native will remain on a short leash with veteran Petr Mrazek waiting in the wings for his opportunity to retake the crease for the Canes.