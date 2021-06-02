Nedeljkovic allowed two goals on 15 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 2.
Despite facing his lowest shot volume of the postseason, Nedeljkovic wasn't able to fend off the Lightning. He's lost both games to start the season, allowing four goals on 45 shots in that span. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour has yet to announce a starting goalie for Thursday's Game 3, but with Nedeljkovic struggling slightly in the second round, the veteran Petr Mrazek could be considered for a start.
