Nedeljkovic is expected to be promoted to the active roster and serve as James Reimer's backup Tuesday against Detroit.
Nedeljkovic will likely continue to split playing time with Reimer until Petr Mrazek (thumb) is ready to return. The 25-year-old Nedeljkovic has compiled a 6-2-1 record while posting a 2.08 GAA and a .929 save percentage in nine NHL appearances this year.
