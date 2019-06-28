Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Lands two-year deal
Nedeljkovic signed a two-year, $1.475 million contract extension with Carolina on Friday.
Nedeljkovic's deal will turn into a one-way contract ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, so it appears the 'Canes may have found their long-term answer between the pipes. The club will likely allow the 23-year-old to spend another year in the minors developing his game, but that may depend on whether they can re-sign Petr Mrazek and/or Curtis McElhinney.
