Nedeljkovic signed a two-year, $1.475 million contract extension with Carolina on Friday.

Nedeljkovic's deal will turn into a one-way contract ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, so it appears the 'Canes may have found their long-term answer between the pipes. The club will likely allow the 23-year-old to spend another year in the minors developing his game, but that may depend on whether they can re-sign Petr Mrazek and/or Curtis McElhinney.