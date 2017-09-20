Nedeljkovic stopped all but one of the 15 shots he faced en route to a 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

The American backstop played for the first two periods of the game and impressed during his 40-minute cameo. With Scott Darling and Cam Ward set to serve as Carolina's top two goaltenders in 2017-18, Nedeljkovic won't get many opportunities to perform at the NHL level, but he certainly has the potential to one day become an NHL starter.