Nedeljkovic was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CBS Sports.
This is likely a paper move -- with Petr Mrazek (thumb) out, Nedeljkovic is the primary backup to James Reimer. Expect to see Nedeljkovic back on the active roster prior to Thursday's game in Dallas.
