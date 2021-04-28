Nedeljkovic allowed one goal on 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Nedeljkovic had plenty of margin for error as the Hurricanes' offense and power play both operated well Tuesday. The 25-year-old goalie has a 13-4-3 record with a 1.94 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 20 appearances. Nedeljkovic has earned his way into a position of trust in fantasy when he gets the starting nod, although his playing time could drop again when Petr Mrazek (lower body) returns.