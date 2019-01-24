Nedeljkovic will make his first NHL start in Wednesday's road game against the Canucks, Alec Campbell of 99.9 The Fan reports.

Nedeljkovic has been decent in the minors this season, maintaining a 2.68 GAA and .903 save percentage through 30 appearances. The 2014 second-round pick will look to pick up his first career NHL victory in a road matchup with a middling Vancouver offense that's averaging 3.13 goals per game at home this campaign, 15th in the NHL.