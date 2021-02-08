Nedeljkovic will defend the road net in Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Nedeljkovic will start the second half of a back-to-back set with Petr Mrazek (finger) out indefinitely. The 25-year-old is unproven at the top level, having just six NHL games under his belt with a 2-2-1 record and a .907 save percentage. The Blue Jackets roughed up James Reimer on Sunday, scoring five goals on 22 shots, so Nedeljkovic has a chance to establish himself with a solid performance Monday.