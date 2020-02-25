Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Making season debut
Nedeljkovic will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus the Stars, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.
Nedeljkovic has been decent in the minors this season, compiling a 15-10-2 record while posting a 2.51 GAA and .905 save percentage in 28 appearances. The 24-year-old American will attempt to secure the third win of his young NHL career in a home matchup with a Dallas club that's gone 17-10-4 on the road this year.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Summoned to big club•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Lands two-year deal•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Rights remain with Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Gets the call•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Continues to dominate AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Top AHL netminder in January•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.