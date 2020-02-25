Nedeljkovic will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus the Stars, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.

Nedeljkovic has been decent in the minors this season, compiling a 15-10-2 record while posting a 2.51 GAA and .905 save percentage in 28 appearances. The 24-year-old American will attempt to secure the third win of his young NHL career in a home matchup with a Dallas club that's gone 17-10-4 on the road this year.