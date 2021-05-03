Nedeljkovic will start Monday's game against Chicago, per coach Rod Brind'Amour, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Nedeljkovic's stellar rookie season has only been getting better of late, as he's gone 6-0-1 in his last seven starts while dropping his season GAA to 1.89. He'll look to continue his success against a Blackhawks team that's gone 0-3-1 in its last four games.