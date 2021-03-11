Nedeljkovic was designated for the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Petr Mrazek (thumb) still doesn't have a clear return date, and until he does, Nedeljkovic has a spot on the active roster. The 25-year-old Nedeljkovic has produced a 5-2-1 record and a .926 save percentage this season. Perhaps he'll still have a role when Mrazek gets back.
