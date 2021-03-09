Nedeljkovic will start in the home crease Tuesday against the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Nedeljkovic and James Reimer continue to switch off in the blue paint. The 25-year-old Nedeljkovic has been excellent this year, generating a .927 save percentage and a 4-2-1 record. He should be busy Tuesday, as the Predators rank fifth in the league with 31.7 shots per game.