Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Perfect in relief Friday
Nedeljkovic turned aside all eight shots faced during Friday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.
Nedeljkovic looked to be the heir apparent to Cam Ward just a couple seasons ago, but with Scott Darling and Petr Mrazek ahead of him on the depth chart is likely to spend the balance of 2018-19 in the minors.
