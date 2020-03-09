Nedeljkovic made 28 saves in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

After getting beaten twice in the first period, Nedeljkovic shut the door on Pittsburgh and let the Carolina offense get to work. The 24-year-old notched his first win in four starts since his promotion to the big club and only the second NHL victory of his career, and he now sports a 3.06 GAA and .887 save percentage for the Canes.