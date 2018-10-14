Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Playing well in minors
Nedeljkovic is off to a good start with the AHL Charlotte Checkers, opening the season with a 4-0-0 record, 2.01 GAA and .933 save percentage.
Nedeljkovic had a solid preseason audition for the Canes, but wound up back in the minors as Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney opened the season as the team's starters. With the return of Scott Darling (lower body) looming on the horizon, Nedeljkovic is probably no closer to being promoted to the big club anytime soon. However, if he keeps up his stellar play, the Canes won't be able to ignore his numbers forever. Monitor his progress as a long-term fantasy play.
