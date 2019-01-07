Nedeljkovic stopped all 34 shots he faced in AHL Charlotte's 5-0 win over Toronto on Sunday.

Nedeljkovic spent a couple days with the Hurricanes in early December but did not get into a game. The combination of Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney has been (as expected) thoroughly underwhelming for Carolina and it's possible Nedeljkovic could earn some starts for the club down the stretch. The 23-year-old former second-round (2014) selection is sporting a 2.72 GAA and .901 save percentage through his first 26 games for the Checkers.