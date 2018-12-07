Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Promoted from minors
Nedeljkovic was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Friday.
Nedeljkovic's promotion comes as Curtis McElhinney (undisclosed) was forced to leave practice early Thursday. The 21-year-old Nedeljkovic is unlikely to see the ice even if McElhinney is out, as Petr Mrazek figures to see the bulk of any replacement starts.
