Nedeljkovic was promoted to the active roster ahead of Friday's tilt with Chicago, CBS Sports reports.
No surprise here as Nedeljkovic will continue suiting up while Petr Mrazek (thumb) is out. The 25-year-old owns a 3.23 GAA and .886 save percentage in three appearances this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Back to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Falls to Panthers in OT•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Back with big club•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Reassigned to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Earns first win•